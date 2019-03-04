Police hunt for 2 murder suspects

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

POLICE in Gweru have launched a manhunt for two suspects who allegedly murdered a 25-year-old-man in Mkoba last Friday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko identified the victim as Victor Gondo. Circumstances are that on the fateful day, Gondo visited his aunt Cecilia Marirangwe of Mkoba 13. He then proceeded to Mkoba 16 shops where he met the accused persons, Brighton Nkala and another only identified as Ncube.

A misunderstanding arose after the deceased quizzed the two over a love relationship between his sister and their friend, Jonathan Moyo. Around midnight, Nkala and Ncube allegedly armed themselves with a chisel and hammer and ambushed the deceased along a road that led to his home. The pair struck him several times with the weapons. Gondo’s body was discovered the following morning by a passerby, who alerted the police. The corpse was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.

“Investigations are in progress and the suspects are still at large. We urge people to respect the sanctity of life and we are now appealing to members of the public to come forward with information that can lead to the arrest of the two suspects,” Goko said.