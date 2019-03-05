Patoranking tickets go on sale

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ORGANISERS of the award-winning Nigerian reggae-dancehall music icon Patoranking concert, Kayse Connect Corporation, have started selling advance tickets for the potentially explosive show set for April 26 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Concert spokesperson, Elton Kurima told NewsDay Life & Style that the advance release of tickets was meant to ease pressure on the concert day.

“We are happy with the progress as we put final touches in terms of preparations of the much-anticipated Patoranking concert. We have now released (yesterday) the advance tickets which are available online on: www.clicknpay.africa to ease pressure on fans,” he said.

“The tickets are pegged at US$15 or ZWR$45 ordinary, US$40 or ZWR$120 for the VIP ones, while the VVIP are selling at US$80 or ZWR$240. We also have limited platinum tickets sold on first come first served basis.”

Kurima said they were bringing Patoranking with his full band two days before the concert to have enough time for rehearsal and also meet local fans.

“We are serious people who thrive on giving value and satisfaction to the fans when it comes to entertainment, so we are bringing Patoranking to perform with h live band,” he said.

The Naija singer real name Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie has already confirmed his debut show in Zimbabwe on his official Twitter handle.

“Patoranking, live in Zimbabwe, 26 April,” he tweeted.

At the concert, Patoranking and Jah Prayzah are set to take fans down memory lane with the performance of their duet Follow Me off the latter’s album Chitubu.

Patoranking will also share the stage with compatriot wheel spinner, DJ Humility and dancehall president Winky D, Sulumani Chimbetu, ExQ, Takura, Nutty O, and Jah Signal while Judgement Yard, C-Skillz, Dj Chrxn and Selecta Base will be rocking it on the turntables.