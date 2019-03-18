Nyau dancer jailed 3 months

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 29-YEAR-OLD Nyau dancer from Mvurwi was last week jailed to three months by a Guruve magistrate for torching his colleague’s hut accusing him of revealing their secrets and positively identifying masked dancers on stage.

Wellington Lameck (29) of Forester C Farm, Mvurwi was sentenced to three months imprisonment by magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe before the sentence was wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on December 2 last year, Lameck heard that his colleague Edmore Sakara (31), under the influence of alcohol, revealed identities of dancers to members of the public and leaked secrets and rituals conducted before joining the group.

The incident incensed the convict who, in a fit of rage, assaulted the complainant and set his hut ablaze.

In mitigation, Lameck pleaded for a non-custodial sentence saying he was a family man and he was pushed into crime by his colleague’s failure to keep secrets.