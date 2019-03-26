New UNICEF Representative in Zimbabwe presents credentials

UNICEF ZIMBABWE

Newly-appointed UNICEF Representative in Zimbabwe, Ms. Laylee Moshiri, on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 presented her credentials in Harare to Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Trade, Hon. Dr. Sibusiso Moyo.

Ms. Moshiri will oversee the current five-year UNICEF Programme of Cooperation with the Government of Zimbabwe, 2016-2020.

Welcoming Ms. Moshiri to Zimbabwe, the Minister said that he looked forward to continuing to work closely with UNICEF to reduce child mortality and address health issues facing Zimbabweans. Ms. Moshiri, expressed appreciation to the Minister for receiving her accreditation within hours of arrival in the country, as this would enable her to assume leadership immediately of UNICEF’s collaboration with Government and partners in response to the country’s flood emergency.

Ms. Moshiri’s career with UNICEF spans over 25 years. Prior to her new assignment, she was UNICEF Representative in Senegal (September 2014 – March 2019), Tadjikistan (September 2011 – August 2014), and Armenia (September 2008 – August 2011). She has also served as Emergency Coordinator in Algeria (2008), in Afghanistan as Chief of Field Office Central Zone, Kabul, and Chief of Field Operations and Emergency (2003-2007).

A national of Iran, Ms. Moshiri started her UNICEF career in 1993 as a National Officer in Tehran working in various capacities, including Chief of Cluster on Child Survival and Development, before taking up her first international post in 2003.

Before joining UNICEF, Ms. Moshiri worked at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois in Lausanne, Switzerland, as researcher and data management specialist (1987-1992) and as Hospital Epidemiologist at CIGNA Hospital, Los Angeles, California.

Ms. Moshiri holds a Master’s degree in Epidemiology (MPH) and a Bachelor’s degree in Behavioural Sciences and Health Education, both from the School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).