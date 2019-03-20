Ncube sets eyes on regional road tour

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE country’s most-sought-after master of jest, Carl Joshua Ncube, has set his eyes on an ambitious three-month regional road tour.

The tour, set for August to October, will see Ncube perform and do cooking events as well as promote the country’s tourism at Cape Town Comedy Club, Goliath Comedy Club and Parkers Comedy Club.

In an interview with NewsDay Life and Style yesterday, Ncube said the bus he was set to use for the trip was currently being converted into a caravan and would be towed around southern Africa.

“My three months’ southern Africa road tour will start from the resort town of Victoria Falls, going to Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique, Malawi, Tanzania and Zambia,” he said.

“For this tour, I am developing a trip sharing application that will help me learn how other travellers have been experiencing the world through their road trips.”

The award-winning comedian said as part of preparations for the tour, he would stage some pop-up comedy shows in Victoria Falls as he had not been performing regularly of late due to other business commitments.

According to Ncube, the journey began this year when, together with his wife Nesli, they moved into a tent in the Victoria Falls Restcamp and have been sharing their experiences, including the construction of their caravan home.

Ncube broke into the comedy circuit with his debut one-man show, Carl Joshua Ncube’s Big Announcement, setting him up as arguably the best Zimbabwean stand-up comedian.

He has continued to grow his career, taking it to greater heights that have seen him perform on big the stage, both regionally and internationally.

Recently, he forged a partnership with Uganda’s queen of comedy, Anne Kansiime, for content creation of his online television station: Feel Good Africa.

Through the Feel Good Africa station, he will create a channel called AKTV to host a comedy platform through Kansiime’s incredible online reach.