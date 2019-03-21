Nama awards ceremony postponed

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

ORGANISERS of the annual National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) have postponed the 18th edition of the event which was scheduled for Saturday at Harare International Conference Centre as the country focuses on dealing with the effects of Cyclone Idai, which has claimed over 100 lives in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces.

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe said the postponement was in response to government’s directive to cancel or postpone all government events.

“This serves to officially inform you that the 18th Nama scheduled for March 23, 2019 has now been postponed to April 13. This is due to the fact that Zimbabwe is currently dealing with the hundreds of lives lost and some missing due to the effects of Cyclone Idai,” the council said in a statement.

“As you are aware, Nama is a national event. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.”

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation minister Kirsty Coventry said the decision was based on the current national situation of the effects of the natural disaster.

“Cognisant that we are a culture ministry that values unhu/ubuntu, we saw it noble that we move the awards ceremony and join the rest of Zimbabweans in assisting the affected families. We assure that the ceremony will be held accordingly as had been planned at Harare International Conference Centre,” she said.

“I take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the nation at large. We are together as a family in this difficult time of immense loses to human lives as well as properties. It is a sad period, we honour and respect all the efforts that are on course to assist the affected.”