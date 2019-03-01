Mzansi apostle for Byo gospel night

BY SHARON SIBINDI

GOSPEL devotees are set for a great treat tonight at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo when Kingdom Empowerment Centre hosts an all-night prayer to be headlined by Apostle Frank, from South Africa.

The event will feature an array of gospel artistes, among them Mai Mamuka and Lorraine Maplanka.

Speaking to Southern Eye Life & Style, Kingdom Empowerment Centre spokesperson Fungai Noble said the stage was set for the concert.

“The grand finale is the night we set aside after fasting for 40 days of prayer. On the particular night, it is more of breaking our fast and celebrating for what God is about to do in the year for us and the church as well,” she said.

“We are celebrating our Lord and Jesus Christ through prayer and worship, that is why we have invited artistes like Lorraine Maplanka and Mai Mamuka so that they can be part of the worship.”

Noble said more all-night prayers are in the offing, with an annual conference already scheduled for October.