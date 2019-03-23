Musombodhiya kills Mazowe man

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 33-YEAR-OLD Mazowe man died after taking too much of an illicit beer called musombodhiya at Hidden Valley farm on Thursday night.

Walter Masasire (33) was found dead in his bedroom yesterday morning by his brother Sauro Mapfumo (32) after the pair spent the previous night drinking the illicit brew in the farm compound.

Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm a case of sudden death in Mazowe where a male adult died due to excessive alcohol content in his body, the man was drinking an illicit beer called musombodhiya and was discovered the following morning that he had died after retiring to bed,” Mundembe said.

Mapfumo told NewsDay that his brother was a heavy drinker and died in his sleep.

“My brother was a heavy drinker and on the date in question I warned him not to take too much musombo, but he did not listen to me. We went to bed around 10pm and on Friday morning around 11am we thought he was still asleep. I went to check on him and I found him dead. I then filed a police report at Mazowe police base,” he said.

Police warned people to shun drinking illicit brews.

“We are warning the general public not to consume unregistered beer as the after effects will not be known to them, in many cases it leads to death so it is better to save life by not taking the illicit beers.”