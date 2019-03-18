Muridzo promises new album

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

AFRO FUSION singer Andy Muridzo, affectionately known as Baba Keketso, at the weekend promised his fans a new album, which he said will be released soon.

Muridzo, who gave a scintillating performance at Mzansi Nightclub in Mvurwi on Saturday, sampled a few tracks from the forthcoming album, titled Shiri Yamambo.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the show, Muridzo said he was polishing up the new album, but was not keen to provide full details.

“We are busy polishing up the new album. As of now, we can only say fans should expect a new album called Shiri Yamambo,” he said.

“We will soon furnish the media with more information when everything is in place. Remember piracy is a cancer in the industry.”

Muridzo did not disappoint on stage, as he performed for six hours on the trot and fans were left satisfied after paying $6 admission fee.

“The show was great. It was worth $6. The artiste gave his best shot. We were overjoyed, it is good that he started early at 10pm and finished at 4am, unlike some artistes who start at midnight and perform for less than four hours,” said a reveller, Prince Chipenda.

Muridzo ended his weekend shows in Nyabira, Mashonaland West.