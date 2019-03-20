Munetsi banks on home comforts

BY Kevin Mapasure

Warriors defender Marshall Munetsi believes the upcoming match against Congo Brazzaville will work in their favour as they seek a fourth appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

Zimbabwe go into the match needing at least a draw to guarantee themselves a place at the finals set for Egypt.

The Orlando Pirates star said Congo Brazzaville will struggle with local conditions, thus giving the Warriors an edge.

“We are all prepared; the guys have been doing well at their clubs and I think we can get a positive result on Sunday. The approach has always been the same – to try and win games – so we are going all the way to do exactly that. They (Congo) also have a chance of qualifying so they are going to come and try to play an attacking game which is good for us since we have players that are very good at playing on the counter. I think it is going to be challenging for them because these are different conditions for them. Playing in a full house at the National Sports Stadium, the pitch will play a huge impact in the game so I think it will be a big challenge for them.”

Munetsi said he looked forward to a conducive atmosphere as the one created by the Zimbabwean fans in a match against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“Just like the DRC game, supporters should come in their numbers; this is a big game for us, for them and the nation so we want a big crowd so that they can help us qualify.”

Munetsi arrived in the country for early preparations together with his Orlando Pirates teammate Kuda Mahachi yesterday.

Mahachi expressed delight at returning to the team after he had lost his place due to lack of action at club level.

“I would like to thank the coaches for giving me another opportunity. I missed the guys a lot,” Mahachi said. “For now, I am just focusing on the match against Congo Brazzaville. It’s a difficult match for us, but as team, I think we are going to make it.”

He had a slow start to his career at Orlando Pirates, but was now enjoying regular action, which he attributed to hard work.

“It’s all about hard work. I know I didn’t start well, but now I am trying to get back to my feet. For the national team, you know we always like to play for our nation, so I think I will carry my club form into the national colours.”

The Orlando Pirates player understands that returning to the squad may not necessarily translate to him walking back into the starting line-up.

“We have got a good squad; anyone can play on Sunday. Everyone is doing well for their clubs, so it’s up to the coaches to see who will make it to the starting 11,” he said.