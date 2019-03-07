Mine workers up for murder

By Simbarashe Sithole

Four mine workers at Charles gold claim, Makusha Farm in Bindura, were yesterday arrested on charges of killing a suspected ore thief.

According to the police, Tendai Mubaiwa (35) of Rain Mine in Bindura, Mark Chipara (38), from Shamva, Nelson Banda (43) of Woodlands in Shamva and Edson Mbara (35) of Doormil Farm in Bindura, are assisting police with investigations over the death of a yet to be identified male adult.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm a murder case in Bindura, where four men allegedly bashed an unidentified male adult to death after accusing him of stealing gold ore. The four took turns to assault the now-deceased victim from 2am to 5am when he finally succumbed (to injuries),” Mundembe said.

Allegations are that Mubaiwa, Chipara and Banda work as hammer mill operators at the mine.

They allegedly saw the now-deceased person walking in their premises carrying gold ore, caught him, tied his hands and legs with a rope and took turns to assault him.

Mbara came hours later and was told of the victim’s case. In a fit of rage, he also assaulted the deceased all over the body.

After four hours of bashing, the victim eventually died.

A security guard at the premise, Naison Chekete (62), filed a police report, leading to the arrest of the quartet.

“As police, we are discouraging people from taking the law unto their own hands by punishing wrong doers,” Mundembe said.

“Instead they should hand them to us and we send them to the judiciary for justice to prevail as failure to do so the wrath of the law will descend on them.”