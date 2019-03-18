Mhlauri backs Chidzambga

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FORMER Warriors coach Charles Mhlauri is confident Sunday Chidzambga will successfully lead the Warriors to a result that they require against Congo Brazzaville so that they qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Egypt.

Zimbabwe top Group G of the qualifiers with eight points and just need a single point on Sunday to book a place for the Afcon finals in Egypt.

United States-based Mhlauri is in the country and watched FC Platinum fall 2-1 to Esperance Tunis in their last Group B Confederation of African Football Champions League tie at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Mhlauri took the Warriors to the Afcon finals in Egypt in 2006 after Chidzambga first took the national team to the prestigious showcase in 2004, which was hosted by Tunisia.

On Saturday, Mhauri said he was out of touch with local football due to commitments in the US, but had faith in the Chidzambga-led technical team.

“I can’t comment on the squad because I have not been following the local leagues, and I don’t have much access to other leagues where these players are coming from because of my situation in the US, but I have confidence in Sunday Chidzambga that he will be able to bring the best and get the best out of the players they have in camp. I can only say I wish them the best,” Mhlauri said.

The former Warriors coach, however, said he had been following the Warriors’ progress in the qualifiers, adding that playing the last qualifying match at home gave Zimbabwe an edge.

“I have been following how the Warriors have been doing, and I think they have a good chance. It is good that they are playing at home and to finish off playing at home is a big advantage. I would have been concerned if they were playing away, but playing at home is sort of a better way to play your final game.”

Zimbabwe will be looking to make their fourth qualification to the finals, having also made it to the 2017 finals in Gabon.