Mesi to release new album

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

SUNGURA ace Paradzai Mesi is currently working on a new album set to hit the streets later this month, his manager Andy Alfred Jusa has said.

Jusa told NewsDay Life & Style that the six-track album is set to be produced by Gramma Records.

Jusa said the music on the album was centred on social life of a family set up. The musician sings about the need for parents to work for their families, caring for the underprivileged and being on the lookout for gold diggers.

“We are expecting to go into the studio anytime from now and then have the album launch,” he said.

The Njerama Boys frontman once hit a dark patch in his music career and tried his luck at several other enterprises before staging a comeback after Club Joy Centre in Machipisa offered him a lifeline to resurrect his music.

Jusa expressed gratitude to the club’s proprietor, David Mudzudzu, for the help.

The musician recently had an opportunity to meet his fans at the club, where he also sampled some of his new songs.

“I want to thank Joy Centre for giving us the opportunity to meet our fans and strengthen our relationship and we hope that music promoters will do the same to support us,” Jusa said.

The forthcoming album, Chenjera Kukangira Pakatsvira Dzimwe, carries the tracks Hupenyu Ibhora, Swerakuenda, Rega Ndisanoenda, Zambuko, Zuva Rabuda and Wayamba, which is a Nyanja song.