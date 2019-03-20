Men jailed 2 years for defacing ED banner

BY NUNURAI JENA

Two Chinhoyi men were jailed three years each by magistrate Tayengwa Chibanda for destroying a billboard with the portrait of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Darlington Willard Machemba (31) and Clifford Maleka (24) pleaded guilty to the charge of disturbing peace, security or order of the public.

The two pulled down, tore and burnt a billboard bearing the portrait of Mnangagwa during the January protests against fuel price hikes. They were arrested on January 15.

The two will each serve two years behind bars after one year was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The billboard was valued at $6 000.

Zengeza Matura prosecuted.