MDC puts caveat for sanctions removal

BY BLESSED MANGA
THE Nelson Chamisa-led opposition MDC has admitted that Western economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe were hurting ordinary people, but would only campaign for their removal once President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implemented the required reforms.
Party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora (pictured), who is tipped to challenge Chamisa for the presidency at the party’s forthcoming elective congress in May, disclosed in a recent social media debate that he too, was keen on having the sanctions removed urgently.
“Denouncing sanctions does not lead to their removal; what leads to the removal of sanctions is for Zanu PF to do those things that the people who imposed sanctions said they should do. They must stop those things that they were told to stop. They must stop killing their own people; they must stop shooting unarmed civilians using live ammunition,” he said.
Mnangagwa has upped the campaign for the lifting of the travel and trade embargoes, saying they were inhibiting his government’s efforts to implement its economic turnaround strategies.
But Mwonzora insisted that sanctions would only be lifted after government stopped human rights violations.
“I do agree the sanctions are hurting the ordinary person and as MDC we are ready to play our part to make sure that these sanctions, together with the brutality that brought the sanctions into place in the first place, are removed,” Mwonzora said.
The MDC and Zanu PF have accused each other of inviting the sanctions on Zimbabwe.
“Sanctions are never a good thing for any country. They inevitably affect the poor and the down-trodden. They also hurt the government. But who was responsible for these sanctions? The people who are responsible for these sanctions are people who killed Zimbabweans in cold blood in 2008. It is the people who detained without trial Zimbabwean citizens; it is the people who threw away the rule of law; it is the people who abandoned constitutionalism, so they have to right their wrongs so that the people of Zimbabwe live in peace and prosperity,” Mwonzora said.
“We are for the engagement of Zimbabwe into the international community, but all of us have a role to play first, but principally, Zanu PF has a big role to play. They must stop human rights abuses, shooting of civilians by government must stop; harassment of civilians by the State must stop.”
Farai Johnson Nhire
After all Chamisa is doing well to do what he is said to be doing against Doglous Mwonzora in their race for Mdc Aliance Presidency. I had never realised Mwonzora could be as dull as he sounds now. America imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe in 2001 for crimes that were yet to be committed 7 years later, that is in 2008! There is Mwonzora for us! Chamisa will do well to retain his position in the opposition after all. Opposition leaders are potential Zimbabwean leaders and I can’t imagine our nation being led by such a puppet. You want to lead zimbabwe and condone those lawles deeds practiced by those western bullies against the dictates of international law, realy Mr Mwonzora? Where in the united nations rules governing internation relations does America derive the mandate to impose unilateral sanctions against an idependent member of the united nations? This just goes on to highlight how seriously our zimbabwean opposion is running short of level headed leadership.
shunguhadziurayi mangarayi
I think mdca must first stop thinking that they shall continue fooling people all the time. Bit by bit people are realizing that their suffering is coming straight from the people who are pretending to be their messiahs on the sufferings they brought to this nation. It is clear that if there was no mdc there was not going to be sanctions. Its high time every one in politics must think of the people of this country before his or her interests. This blame game of throwing everything bad to ZANU PF shall cease to please even those following blindly. Chisi hachiyeri musi wacharimwa. Chamuri kudyara chichamera chete.