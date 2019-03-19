Mandizvidza’s new cutting-edge HR text

Between the Lines: PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

Title: Digital Labour Markets and Jobs for the Future

Author: Fredrick Mandizvidza

Publisher: Royalty Books (2019)

HUMAN Resources practice all over the world is evolving to fit in with the 21st century technological developments. Countries that fail to catch up with this technological sweep in the manner they handle human resources and related developments will be rendered moribund.

This appears to be Fredrick Mandizvidza’s core argument in his debut offering, Digital Labour Markets and Jobs for the Future (For 21st Century HR Practitioners). The author, who is also a futuristic motivational speaker and coach, contends that technology redefines the manner in which we do everything; it is critical for human resources practitioners to catch up and derive benefits from the new trajectory.

While the replacement of human workers by machines, which is one of the key components of technological advancement, has largely been viewed as a threat, Mandizvidza argues that it should, instead, be considered as a blessing in disguise.

The idea, according to his proposal, is for human resources practice to be re-modelled along the new developments, so that workers abreast with such technologies would still have jobs.

This is a timely book for Zimbabwe, where catching up with galloping technological advancement has often been slow. The book will shock into action those that would rather be lethargic, or who take their time to turn the corner when it comes to new models and methods of doing business.

In 17 chapters, Mandizvidza deals with a wide range of subjects related to the digitalisation of human resources. These include digital revolution, the transforming human resources landscape, war for digital talent, recruitment in the digital era, candidate selection processes, talent retention, digital skills and smart cities.

