Man rapes mental patient

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

A CHIMANIMANI man was caught red-handed by other villagers while raping a mentally ill woman from the same area.

This came to light during the initial appearance of Tawanda Mlambo Hangara (24) before Chipinge magistrate, Joshua Nembaware.

He was formally charged with one count of rape and was remanded in custody to April 11 and advised to apply to the High Court for bail.

Hangara was reportedly arrested while in a queue for food aid after being displaced by Cyclone Idai floods in Chimanimani.

Prosecutor Chipo Nyasha told the court that on March 4 at 9am, the complainant’s mother left her alone at home while she went to tend her fields.

Hangara took advantage of her absence and using the knowledge that she comes home late went to her homestead.

On arrival, he found the complainant at home alone.

He allegedly dragged her to a nearby bushy area.

Hangara allegedly stripped her naked before raping her.

However, he was caught red-handed by two fellow villagers who were passing by and had heard noise coming from that direction.

Realising that he had been caught, Hangara ran away pants down, leaving the woman behind.

The pair informed the woman’s mother on her return from the fields who, in turn, informed other villagers.

They agreed to report to the police, but Hangara could not be located.

The complainant was taken to hospital where a medical report revealed that, indeed, she had been sexually abused.

The accused was arrested this week in a queue for food aid.