Man kills brother over sleeping arrangements

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 38-YEAR-OLD Mazowe man is on the run after allegedly killing his younger brother with logs and bricks after a misunderstanding over sleeping arrangements.

Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said Shakemore Masimbi (38) killed his younger brother Garikai (35) following an altercation at Usk Farm in Mazowe on Sunday.

“I can confirm a murder case that occurred in Mazowe on Sunday night around 10pm, where the suspect is still at large after killing his younger brother following a misunderstanding,” Mundembe said.

A witness, Anyway Gombo (41), told NewsDay that the brothers had a misunderstanding on Sunday night and he finally heard sounds before finding Garikai’s motionless body the following day.

“The brothers had a misunderstanding over a place to sleep on Sunday night, as they normally did. I ignored them, but on that particular night, I heard sounds as if objects were hitting each other three times. The following morning, I went to check on the two brothers and upon entering the room, I found a dead body.

I told their father Murambiwa, who then filed a police report,” Gombo said.