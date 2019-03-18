Man axes neighbour over firewood

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 38-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man was arrested on Thursday for axing his neighbour who confronted him for cutting down trees in his field.

Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe told NewsDay that Knowledge Chimusande (38), of Bhibho Mine, was assisting police with investigations after he allegedly struck Osward Muleta (19) with an axe.

“We are investigating an attempted murder case in Mvurwi where Chimusande charged towards Muleta, who had warned him on cutting down trees in his field; (which) failure to comply would get him arrested,” Mundembe said.

“The suspect was angered by the complainant’s warnings and charged at him before axing him on the left shoulder. The complainant is currently admitted at Mvurwi Hospital, while the suspect is still assisting police with investigations.”

The police implored people to solve their disputes amicably and without resorting to violence, as doing so would get them arrested.

In another incident, a 35-year-old Chiweshe artisanal miner was trapped to death in a disused shaft, while panning gold at Jeka village in Chiweshe on Wednesday.

Grace Mudariri (35) of Muroiwa, Chiweshe village, died after the shaft collapsed while she was underground and her body was retrieved by her colleague, Matthew Chidziva.

Mundembe confirmed the incident and warned illegal miners to formalise their mining activities and get guidance on safety precautions to avoid unnecessary loss of life.