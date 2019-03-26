Make use of micro-finance bank, women urged

BY FARAI MATIASHE

ZIMBABWE Women Micro-finance Bank (ZWMB) has urged women to access the institution’s low interest loans to boost their projects.

ZWMB’s head of marketing and public relations Barbara Muyengwa said this on the sidelines of the economic empowerment expo organised by Amnesty International and Shamwari Yemwanasikana in Harare recently.

Muyengwa said the institution was encouraging women to come on board and make use of the bank to fund their projects.

“This is your opportunity. You can come and get credits on your own terms. It can be educational or health loans. We are here to empower women, socially and economically. We also offer financial literacy to women because there are many who would want to do projects, but they do not know how to go about it,” she said.

Muyengwa said they were set to open new branches around the country.

“We hope to open a branch in Bulawayo soon, we have also partnered with NetOne. So, wherever there is a NetOne shop, women can get ZWMB services,” she added.

Women from Seke, Murewa, Budiriro, Chihota, St Mary’s and Zengeza exhibited various wares, arts, crafts and garden produce at the expo.

Shamwari Yemwanasikana director Ekenia Chifamba told NewsDay that government, through the Agriculture and Mines ministries, should support women entrepreneurs.

Addressing the gathering, Canadian ambassador to Zimbabwe, René Cremonese said the business expo was a platform for women to network, market their products and share experiences.