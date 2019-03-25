Lunga’s dream comes true

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

RISING Beitbridge gospel singer Tinashe Lunga has realised his music dream following the release of his debut eight-track album, Mbiri Kunashe produced by Ngoni Gwasira at his Ngodza Gee Studios in Harare.

Lunga told Southern Eye Life & Style that getting to the studio and finally releasing the album was a major breakthrough.

“All I can say is that the release of Mbiri Kunashe was only by the hand of God. The delay in recording and releasing was mainly caused by lack of finances,” he said.

A member of ZAOGA-Forward in Faith Ministries International in the border town, Lunga said although he sang gospel, his role model was Jah Prayzah.

“As someone, who is driven by the charisma to spread the word of God through music it will be a great honour one day if I can get the chance to collaborate with veterans in the industry like Pastor Charles Charamba. These are the people who can definitely give you direction,” he said.

“I compose my songs hoping that when one listens to them, they must transform his or her life and that is wining souls to the kingdom of God.”

Lunga has, however, appealed to people involved in talent search and identification programmes like Star Bright and DreamStar Zimbabwe to cast their nets wider so as to give opportunities to talented artistes dotted across the country’s rural areas.

He said if all goes well and funds permitting, he would next month release a video of the title track Dzokai Patakasangana.

Songs on the album are Dzokera Patakasangana, Handingakusiye, Mandisiirei, Ndinzwirei Ngoni, Nyarara Josefa, Nyika Yechipikirwa, Piwai Mbiri and Vanotichengeta.