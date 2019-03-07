Local jesters feature in SA TV show

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

TOP comedian Carl Joshua Ncube said the diverse display of Zimbabwean comedy during last week’s recording of the ShowMax television show, Funny People, at Goliath Comedy Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, was an amazing experience.

During the show, Ncube spoke about the need to change Africa’s story through comedy.

He was part of a stellar line-up of comedians who included his compatriots South Africa-based comics Long John, Q Dube and George Kuda.

The show was produced by Mannequin Pictures.

“The world understands very little about us so I was setting the record straight. We don’t live in huts surrounded by animals singing to the sun, even though I live in a tent in a national park and I love to sing when I wake up in the morning watching the sunrise over the Victoria Falls,” he said.

Ncube said it was historic for the country to be at the show which featured four Zimbabwean comedians out of the 14 jest masters performing at the event.

“I can’t wait to watch the show on DSTV Showmax. It was like a dream come true because I always wished to see comedy grow, but never imagined I would be part of that process,” he said.

Ncube has continued to carve out a successful path as proof of his satirical prowess that has seen him performing at high-profile shows and sharing the stage with seasoned comedians regionally and internationally.

The comedian has shared the stage with Africa’s finest comedians among them Patrick Salvado, Alex Muhagi, Annie Kansime of Uganda, Eddie Kadi (DRC), Ndumiso Lindi (South Africa), Arthur Nkusi (Rwanda) and Omende from Kenya.