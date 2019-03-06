Lightning bolt kills 2 tobacco farmers

By Simbarashe Sithole

Two Centenary farmers were struck and killed by lightning, while another escaped with severe burns on Sunday.

The deceased farmers were identified as Clifford Madzonga (21) and Ernest Mukwati of plot number 36 Chipiri Farm, while Christopher Munongerwa (25) is reportedly in a critical condition at St Albert’s Mission Hospital.

Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm a fatal incident in Centenary, where lightning struck and killed two people, and left one seriously injured and is still admitted in hospital,” Mundembe said.

Munongerwa’s wife, Loveness Kahuni, said a lightning bolt struck while they were harvesting tobacco on a cloudy, but dry day.

“We were shocked by this incident, because no rainfall was falling in the area although it was cloudy. The three were burnt and had their clothes reduced to ashes,” Kahuni said.

Mundembe urged people not to work in fields when rains are about to fall.

“We urge members of the public not to go to the field during rains or when they suspect rainfall since working in such an environment exposes them as tallest objects, thereby falling victims of lightning.”