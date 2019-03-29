Lawyers roll out free legal advice to cyclone victims

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has offered to give free legal advice to victims of Cyclone Idai seeking to replace documents lost during floods which wreaked havoc in Chipinge, Chimanimani districts and parts of Masvingo and Midlands provinces, two weeks ago.

LSZ president Thandaza Moyo made the offer yesterday while presenting donation of groceries towards Cyclone Idai victims in Mutare.

The donated items include mealie meal, cooking oil, bath and laundry soup, dried kapenta and rice worth ZWR$5000.

He said as lawyers, it was their responsibility to offer the free legal advice to affected families in as far as acquiring and renewing important documents that might have been swept away by the floods.

“We have people who have lost their documents like national identity cards, passports and drivers’ licences, among others. All these documents might have disappeared,” Moyo said.

“We might have some who have lost title deeds. As lawyers, we are there to help by giving legal advice. We can help by doing applications as we know the necessary offices to approach.”

He said lawyers would be on the ground in various centres to assist in the replacement of documents.

“Besides offering free legal advice, we felt it is our responsibility to contribute by donating the various groceries. We believe that this will go a long way in assisting the affected victims,” he said.

“One of our mandates is to promote human rights and it is sad that people have been left in poverty after their properties and savings were swept away.”

LSZ executive secretary Elliot Mapara told NewsDay that they were working on the logistics to help the affected victims.

“We have offices in Chipinge, Chiredzi and Mutare, where people should go and seek legal advice. We are doing it for free and we are going to handle case by case,’’ he said.

Also present during the handing over of the donations were Manicaland LSZ representatives Chris Ndlovu and David Tandire.