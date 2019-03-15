Joyful Praise teases fans

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

LOCAL gospel group Joyful Praise has been drip-feeding their fans with new tracks as a way of teasing them ahead of a full DVD release scheduled for later this year, group spokesperson Tania Madindi has said.

Madindi told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the Gweru-based outfit, which has been topping local radio charts with tracks including Ngoro Yeminana and Usafira, has worked with other artistes such as Takesure Zamar Ncube and South Africa’s Tsepo Prince.

“The album has about 20 plus songs and we haven’t set the date for the release of the full DVD because we want to tease people with the bits and pieces and create appetite in them. By the time we release it, they will be familiar with the songs,” she said.

The group reaches out to the public through use of a Gweru radio station as well as advertisements from members.

“We usually make use of our Gweru-based radio station to make noise about our projects, including posters and flyers, but most of all, our own members. This has more impact because each member would have about five people coming to watch them perform,” Madindi said.

The group has three albums — Zvangu Zvaita (2014), Jesus’ Love live DVD (2016) and Jesus Saves live DVD (2018).

“This year, we might not record, but we will definitely do shows around Zimbabwe. This is so because we want to push the last project and etch our brand into the hearts of people,” Madindi said.