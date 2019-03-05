Jealous wife axes rival, daughter over hubby

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A 42-YEAR-OLD polygamous Mudzi woman and her daughter are battling for life in hospital after they were allegedly axed by a jealous rival suitor who accused them of receiving much attention.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the arrest of Patuma Mahiyo (39) of Mafuta village, under Chief Goronga, over the matter.

“I confirm the arrest of a Mudzi woman who allegedly axed a rival wife and her daughter following a dispute concerning their husband. The victims were rushed to Kotwa District Hospital before one of them was transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare due to her condition. The police are still investigating the matter. As police, we urge members of the public to desist from violence when solving disputes,” Mwanza said.

It is reported that on March 2, at around 10pm, Mahiyo phoned her husband, inquiring on his whereabouts and was told that he was at his second wife’s homestead.

This did not go well with Mahiyo, who proceeded to the homestead wielding an axe and a log.

After forcing open the rival’s bedroom where she was sleeping with her 15-year-old daughter and finding that her husband was not in the bedroom, she hit the juvenile once on the left arm and the mother once on the head and on the back.

The victims were rushed to Kotwa Hospital where the juvenile was admitted before her mother was transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital.

The matter was reported to police, leading to the arrest of the suspect.