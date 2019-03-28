‘Industry, community underutilising EMA lab’

By Farai Matiashe

THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has urged corporates, universities and individuals to use its laboratory to test industrial effluents or water sources to ensure that they do not pollute the environment.

EMA laboratory manager Sylvia Yomisi told NewsDay on the sidelines of a tour of the institution in Harare recently that it was essential for people to make use of the laboratory to minimise environmental impacts.

“We offer test results that are credible and precise. We do biological water testing and chemical testing in water, vegetation and folia. It is of paramount significance to know that the effluent an industrialist is discharging out there does not have negative effects to the environment. We encourage people to keep the environment safe,” she said.

“We are calling out industrialists, corporates and individuals in urban areas and those in rural areas to come and we do any tests pertaining to the environment.”

Yomisi said EMA laboratory, which was established in 1997, might help check on water used to irrigate fruits and vegetables.

“We do tests on water which is used to irrigate vegetables and this plays a vital role in helping farmers avoid selling contaminated vegetables and fruits. So, we actually test the water to check if it’s safe to irrigate produce for human consumption,” she said.

Water tests have many benefits, from preventing pollution of natural water bodies and the environment, to preventing health problems such as diarrhoea, nausea, cramps, dysentery and hepatitis.

EMA uses test standards from national institutions such as the Standards Association of Zimbabwe, the regional Southern African Development Community Accreditation Services and other internationally recognised standards.