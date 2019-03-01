I am down, but not out: Magwaza

BY SHARON SIBINDI

AFRO-FUSION crowd-puller, Clement “Magwaza” Ncube, says he might be down, but has refused to be ruled out of the showbiz game.

In an interview with Southern Eye Life & Style yesterday, Magwaza said he was brewing something good for his fans.

“I am around and coming back with something nice for my fans. I have been busy working on my eighth album that was released in January. The new album Khaluphethe has seven tracks,” he said.

“Kahluphethe is a message to people that they should work hard to achieve whatever they want, be it lobola or what, one must not be known as someone who is always complaining, but should work extra hard to achieve their goal.”

Magwaza is popular for the hit song Kokotsha Makokotsha, which earned him the stage name from fans who got charmed by his dance moves, which arguably brought a paradigm shift to the appreciation of Afro-fusion by urbanites.

Magwaza said he has lined up a series of tours locally, in Botswana and on March 23, he will be performing in South Africa.