Hubby kills wife over spanner

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

SIXTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD Eliphas Toziva from Shurugwi recently fatally stabbed his wife, Engeline Marecha (age unknown), for lending their neighbour a spanner without his consent.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

Circumstances are that on Thursday last week, Toziva was with his now-deceased wife at their homestead in Chemhere village under Chief Nhema, Shurugwi.

A misunderstanding arose over the spanner borrowed by a neighbour, which had not been returned. The dispute resulted in a fist fight between the two.

Toziva allegedly drew a knife and stabbed his wife once on the chest and left her lying unconscious as he fled the scene.

A fellow villager, Davison Mamombe, discovered the deceased lying in a pool of blood near the kitchen hut and alerted the police.