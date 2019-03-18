Hip-hop rapper collaborates with Roki

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA\ BELINDA MANDIZHA

LOCAL hip-hop rapper, Trevor Shingirayi Simoyi, known by his stage name Styce, has collaborated with controversial urban groover Rockford Josphat on a track titled Lamborghini, set for release this Thursday.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Styce said the afro-pop track that was produced by Nyasha Timbe appreciates women’s beauty.

“The track Lamborghini appreciates beautiful girls. It is for every man out there to sing it to her lady. I have been starving my fans for a long time and now there is something for them,” he said.

“Through this song, I thought of appreciating the work of God for giving us beautiful flowers, who we can share our lives with. On this single, I chose to work with Roki, because I knew he could implement my concept better,” he said.

“The track was supposed to be released last month, but we had to push the date further to spice it up. The video is in the pipeline and is set for release in June”.

Lamborghini is Styce’s first single this year, following the success of his song, Hakuna that features Nyasha Timbe. The song was released with an accompanying video in September last year.

He said he would soon be releasing another collaboration, Cash Crisis, with dancehall chanter Ras Caleb.

Styce stepped into the music industry in 2014 and has worked and collaborated with many artistes like Tererai Mugwadi, Pauline Gunduza and Lamont Chitepo