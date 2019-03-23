Highlanders test their strength

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS will test their strength before the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League starts next weekend when they host Chapungu in a friendly match at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

The senior players that went on a three-week industrial action ended the strike and trained for a day last Friday before travelling for a practice match against Hwange at the Colliery on Sunday where Bosso lost 1-0.

During the strike, Highlanders played Chicken Inn at Barbourbourfields Stadium and were pummeled 4-0 on a day that they paraded new signings Cleopas Kapupurika, Russell Chifura, Mbekezeli Sibanda and goalkeeper Wellington Muuya.

Returning striker Prince Dube, Charlton Siamalonga, Vincent Moyo, Andrew Mbeba and Bukhosi Ncube merged with players from Division One side Bosso 90 for that match.

Some of the senior players that travelled to the Colliery include goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, Peter Muduhwa, Brian Banda, Tinashe Makanda, Ray Lunga and Nqobizitha Masuku.

Prince and defender Mbongeni Ndlovu will miss the Chapungu match because they were on national duty in Mozambique yesterday.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dlakama says he will only be able to say what he thinks of his team after the game against Highlanders.

The airmen have lost a number of players in Osborne Mukuradare, Raphael Manuvire, James Jam, Clive Rupiya and Phineas Mutsetse.

They have only been joined by one new player Gracious Muleya.

“I don’t want to preempt for now what I think about the team. I must see them play first. We have a number of players from last year, but they were not regular players and we lost quite a number of players,” Dlakama said.