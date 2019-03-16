Hellenics Academy makes history

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

HELLENICS Academy recently became the first African team to compete at the prestigious Oxford Union World Schools Debate in the United Kingdom, with the boys’ team coming out 35 out of 116 teams and the girls 46.

Participants at the tournament held on March 9 were drawn from cities and countries such as Hong Kong and Canada.

Nqobile Dube, who is the academy’s debate coach, told NewsDay Weekender that the team was excited about its participation at the event, where they rubbed shoulders with elite teams from across the globe.

“We showed great potential when going up against the intellectual giants of this world. You realise (that) being African does not mean you are inferior. Intellectuality and intellectual success has no address,” he said.

The vibrant team was comprised of 16 to 17-year-olds, among them Ruvimbo Dzumbira, Rumbidzayi Siyawamwaya, Gugulethu Kembo and Mziwethu Ndlovu.

Dube paid tribute to Lifestyle Holdings founder Tawanda Nyambirai, who sponsored the team with US$$10 000.

“We would like to give a big thank you to Lifestyle Holdings. They had faith in us and helped us go where no African team has ever set foot. They helped us make history,” he said.

Lifestyle Holdings group marketing officer Kudzayi Chidarikire said Nyambirai believed in investing in leadership and development.