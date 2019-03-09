Harare starts water-rationing

BY XOLISANI NCUBE
HARARE City Council has started rationing water supplies as its water bodies run dry.
Council said most suburbs will get water supplies twice a week with the exception of Mbare, Highfields, Sunningdale, Mufakose, Graniteside and Willowvale, who will have water daily.
Also listed to get water daily are Southerton, industrial areas and the central business district.
“Harare has introduced a water demand management system in light of the current acute water shortage. The idea is to ensure that at least every connected house gets water twice a week,” council said in a statement.
At a recent full council meeting, acting Harare water director, Richard Kunyadini said water supplies were now below 300 megalitres per day, with one pump station, Prince Edward, now operating two days a week.
Suffering workers
Harare City workers have gone for more than 5 months without salaries while the directors and councillor having their seminars in Kadoma, Kariba and Victoria falls. I URGE NEWSDAY AND OTHER PRIVATE MEDIA TO VISIT ROWAN MARTIN BLDING, HARARE WATER WORKSHOP AND TOWN HSE TO GET INFORMATION FROM SUFFERING WORKERS. THE 3 UNIONS ARE NO LONGER REPRESENTING THE WORKERS. THE UNIONS HAVE GONE TO BED WITH CORRUPT DIRECTORS. NEWSDAY HELP THE SUFFERING WORKERS BY EXPOSING THE EVIL IN CITY OF HARARE.
Yohwe
Twice a week, on which days. Be specific mhani