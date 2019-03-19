Gweru offers health services to college students

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

GWERU City Council has extended health services to more than 2 000 students at Gweru Polytechnic College, a councillor revealed last week.

Health committee chairperson John Manyundwa (ward 18) said the council-run Totonga Clinic, which is located near the college, would offer health services to students,

“Council’s Totonga Clinic would offer health services to Gweru Polytechnic students,” said Manyundwa, adding the college had been operating without a clinic since its establishment, forcing students to seek medical services from outside the campus.

Manyundwa said they were waiting for drawing plans from the government to begin constructing the health facility.

“The initial plans for the college clinic have been drawn and we await for Public Works to draw the detailed drawings so that construction work can start,”Manyundwa said.

Student enrolment at the polytechnic currently stands at 2 074.