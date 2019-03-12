Govt applauds China association

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Monica Mutsvangwa on Sunday commended the friendship between Zimbabwe and China as she officiated at the premiere of the movie: When Africa Meets You at Ster Kinerkor Sam Levy’s Village in Borrowdale, Harare.

The local premiere was the third international showcase of the film after it was previously released in New York and Beijing in October 2018 and January this year, respectively.

The movie, a co-production between China and Zimbabwe, was also co-produced by Shenzhen Bigwill Culture and Media Corporation from China, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation, including China Economic and Culture Exchange and Research Centre from Zimbabwe.

“Movies are a reflection of society, both present and past. Movies are a form of communication and that communication, those stories come from societies – not just where society is presently and what it is doing now, but where it has been,” she said.

“This movie, When Africa Meets You, is the first Chinese film ever shot entirely in Zimbabwe and is focused particularly on anti-poaching and wildlife protection in Africa. Such a tremendous milestone should be celebrated as it serves to show the growth of wildlife conservation and the tourism sector in Zimbabwe with the help of our friends and partners, the Chinese.”

Mutsvangwa said government looked forward to a year of fruitful co-operation between Zimbabwe and China.

“For Zimbabwe, China is the first port of call for reliable goods and services and my ministry has also enjoyed its fair share of good relations with Chinese companies in many projects,” she said.

“The Chinese community has been instrumental in reviving our economy in these trying times and has set in motion a number of mega projects. Some of these projects include the recently completed 300MW Kariba South Hydro-Power Station, the Arcadia Lithium Project and the New Parliament Building.”

A Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation Zimbabwe official, Tinashe Kitchen, told NewsDay Life & Style that the movie would help to market the country and promote its culture and tourism sector.

“The movie, When Africa Meets You is the only Chinese movie filmed in its entirety in Zimbabwe. It celebrates the merging of two very diverse, but well-connected cultures. It is a story about love, passion and the love of wildlife, featuring a mixed cast of both local and international artists,” he said.

“This movie serves as an advertisement for the wonderful tourist destinations that the country boasts of.”

Part of the movie’s cast is celebrated Zimbabwean actor Farai Chigudu — famed for his role as the Prince of Darkness 666 (Maselas) in the movie Dead End, alongside Tariro Muzoriwa, Munyaradzi Pfupajena and George Tarakinu.

Kitchen said the film was brought to Zimbabwe courtesy of China Africa Economic and Culture Exchange Research Centre (Zimbabwe), Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Sino-Zim Wildlife Foundation, Shenzhen Bigwill Culture Media Company Ltd (China), Right Time International LLC (United States) and Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (Zimbabwe).