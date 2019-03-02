Fuel crisis grounds road projects

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

THE on-going fuel crisis has crippled road construction projects, as contractors say they are failing to complete works within the required time frame.

Briefing journalists during a tour of road projects that are being undertaken by the Transport and Infrastructure Development ministry and the

District Development Fund under a special task force, Mashonaland Central deputy engineer Kudzai Maganga said the shortage of fuel was derailing works on the Bindura-Matepatepa Road, which is in a sorry state.

95km Stretch from Bindura connecting Bindura, Tepa Tepa and Mt Darwin. Picture By Ruvimbo Muchenje

“Our contractors are failing to get fuel. We appeal to government to help us and allocate a certain amount of fuel to our contractors so that this work can be done on time,” said Maganga.

The Bindura-Matepatepa Road links the Mashonaland Central capital and a key farming area which needs road rehabilitation to allow farmers to

transport their produce.

The taskforce, chaired by the permanent secretary in the Office of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Godfrey Chanakira, said it would attend to the fuel crisis through CMED.

The economic challenges facing the country have also been identified as another stumbling block to road projects as contractors are finding it hard to get spare parts for equipment.

The team also toured road projects in Budiriro and those along the Harare-Bindura Highway.

Government has set aside $12 million to resurface a 16km stretch of the 92km Bindura-Matepatepa Road. So far, $6 million has been released to

contractors under the 2019 budget. The whole 92km is expected to be completed by 2023.