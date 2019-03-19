Francophone culture fest roars into life

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE week-long Francophone Cultural Festival that celebrates the cultural diversity which spans the French-speaking countries present in the country roared to life yesterday and will run until March 23 at Alliance Française in Harare and Bulawayo, respectively.

The cultural fest, a multi-cultural collaboration between the French-speaking countries with embassies in Zimbabwe and the Alliance Française opened with the award-winning French film Qu’ est-ce qu’on a fait au bon dieu (Serial Bad Weddings) that was screened at the Alliance Française’s in Harare and Bulawayo.

Victoria Falls will join Bulawayo and Harare when the cultural fiesta opens tomorrow, with a music concert by Retro.

The Embassy of Switzerland communications officer Richard Nyamanhindi said various participating embassies are expected to bring their countries’ latest films for showcasing at the event that will also see a variety of concerts, shows and other entertaining activities that reflect the diversity of the francophone world.

“Three other award-winning films from Switzerland (The Chorus), Canada (Gabrielle) and Belgium (Don’t Tell Her) will be screened concurrently until March 22 at Alliance Française’s Old Mutual Theatre in Harare and Bulawayo. All films will be in French, with English subtitles. Screening starts at 7pm,” he said.

“Other activities lined up include the French dictation competition, which will be hosted by the French School in Harare on Tuesday (today) and will be open to both adults and children with knowledge of the French language.”

Nyamanhindi said a live musical concert and karaoke from Gasy M’Vazo, Retro and Erica Ravaivosoa would be staged on Friday evening to kick-start the weekend with the legendary Congolese rhumba group, Diamond Musica, closing off the festival on Saturday.

The annual Francophone Festival in Zimbabwe’s primary objective is to promote the French language by raising awareness of the richness and diversity of Francophone cultures from around the world.