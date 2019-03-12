Fisherman drowns after inflated tube capsizes

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 39-YEAR-OLD fisherman from Muswite Farm in Mvurwi drowned in Muswite Dam on Thursday last week when the inflated tractor tube he was sitting on capsized.

Lovemore Mwandeya’s body was retrieved two days later by the police sub aqua unit.

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Sergeant Tonny Nyandoro confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm a drowning case in Mvurwi involving a fisherman whose body was retrieved by the police in Muswite Dam after two days,” he said.

Mwandeya reportedly went fishing on Thursday last week at around 4pm.

His inflated tube capsized as he cast his net.

Rescue efforts by other fishermen were unsuccessful.

The father of the deceased filed a report at Velvekia Police Post and officers finally retrieved the body on Saturday.