Fidelity launches diabetes, hypertension management application

By Business Reporter

FIDELITY Life Medical Aid Society has launched the country’s first low-cost diabetes and hypertension management application.

The application makes use of a combination of mobile technology, artificial intelligence and behavioural sciences.

“It is an app providing the patient with an Interactive and personalised AI driven chat-bot that delivers health coaching focused on nutrition, exercise and mental wellness. The application also enables a 24/7 link to a doctor, nutritionist and sports therapist. FLIMAS AFYA PAP will soon be available in SMS / USSD for feature phones ie ensuring that its reach is as wide as possible,” Fidelity Life said.

“Diabetes and hypertension require monitoring, education and an active lifestyle.

“With the app, the patient is more informed and hence can take better care, using their medical information and corresponding health tips”.

The app comes with a smart glucometer which is small, portable and discrete. It syncs directly with the app after it is plugged into the customer’s headphone jack and graphically presents the patients’ data.

Research has shown that 9% of Zimbabwe’s population is diabetic, with an expected 141% increase in cases by 2040.