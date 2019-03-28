FC Platinum begin title defence

BY Sports Reporter

FC Platinum will tomorrow begin their title defence with a tough trip to Harare where they will face Harare City in a Castle Lager Premiership at Rufaro Stadium.

The last time the reigning champions came to Harare in August last year, they were beaten 1-0 by the Sunshine City Boys – a result that appeared to derail their championship.

However, Norman Mapeza’s men regrouped to eventually lift the championship for the second successive year.

And as they embark on another mission to dominate domestic football, their opponents, Harare City won’t be pushovers.

Harare City are one of the formidable sides in domestic football and are difficult to break down especially at their fortress, Rufaro.

The Zvishavane-based side might have beaten them 3-1 in the reverse fixture in April at Mandava, but they are aware they won’t have it their own way in Harare.

However, with FC Platinum having been in action for a long time since they have been participating in the African Champions League campaign where they, however, failed to reach the group stage, they should be in good shape than the rest of the teams.

The match is certain to produce fireworks because the team that will win this one will have their confidence boosted going forward.

FC Platinum are seeking to win their third straight championship, while Harare City are targeting their maiden championship.

In other matches, Bulawayo giants Highlanders also travel to Harare for a clash with army side Black Rhinos, while Harare giants Dynamos play Premiership newboys Mushowani.

Caps United are at home against newly-promoted Manica Diamonds.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week one fixtures

Tomorrow: Harare City vs FC Platinum (Rufaro)

Saturday: Black Rhinos vs Highlanders (NSS), Chicken Inn vs ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Mushowani Stars vs Dynamos (Rufaro), Chapungu vs Bulawayo City (Mandava)

Sunday: Caps United vs Manica Diamond (NSS) Triangle vs Ngezi Platinum (Gibbo), Hwange vs Yadah (Colliery), Herentals v TelOne (Rufaro)