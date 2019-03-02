Family lineage and divine blessing

devotion column: Erasmus Makarimayi

ONE lame excuse often used to justify poverty is poor family background.

While family inheritance is a handy launchpad, you can defy ancestry and emerge rich through divine blessings.

Many feel disfranchised because of where they come from. Their families do not make it in the who-is-who of achievers and royalty.

Origin shouldn’t stop the future from yielding to your aspirations and commitment to do well. The battle could be spiritual, but still very mental and psychological.

Many have defied the odds and shot to the top, disregarding historical disadvantages.

Remember, blessed families started with one person who set on changing history and negative perceptions.

By being born again, generational curses are broken and an assumption of a new identity in Christ effected.

Seeing certain families apparently making it is frightening and intimidating, and to some it’s cause for envy and jealous.

This, unfortunately, is a major cause for witchcraft. There is a serious danger in our societies where blessedness is seen as a preserve of certain families.

You may not originate from the monarchy or royal family, but lead a blessed life.

Hexes and spells are fired on those succeeding ignorantly, assuming the blessing would be transferred to the curser or satanically to pull others to one’s level.

Many families are at loggerheads because of accusations of bewitching each other. Brothers or sisters don’t see eye to eye and clans are at war.

Yes, it’s possible to bewitch others to acquire wealth, but true riches come from divine blessedness.

Blessedness comes from conformity to the Word of God. You may come from a not-so-rich family and rise to the pinnacle.

This is asserted by Jesus in Luke 11:27-28, which reads: “[27] And it came to pass, as he spake these things, a certain woman of the company lifted up her voice, and said unto him, Blessed is the womb that bare thee, and the paps which thou hast sucked. [28] But he said, Yea rather, blessed are

they that hear the Word of God, and keep it.”

Jesus admits that His mother, Mary, was, indeed, blessed and that for her, it was an honour to be His mother, but He says the chief blessedness,

the highest honour, was to practice the Word of God.

Jesus here declares that her blessing did not so much lie in that her womb bore, and that her breasts gave suck to Him, as in that she was one who heard and lived by the Word of God.

Scripture points to the fact that Mary heeded the Word of God from where she derived her blessing.

Jesus fulfilled His Father’s commandments, the Word of God, and was thus called blessed. Based on this, one can prosper by following biblical teachings.

Jesus made it crystal clear that one cannot be denied blessing because one was not born by certain parents.

This should be of help to those who denigrate their parents and accuse them of their stagnation and misfortunes.

Indeed, you might have certain inheritance if you were born next door, but you’re not denied access to blessings based on parentage, but the Word of God offers anyone who so wishes a chance.

Our God is a just God and offers a level playing field to us all, regardless of lineage.

Peter got this revelation and remarks in Acts 10:34-35: “[34] Then Peter opened his mouth, and said, Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons: [35] But in every nation he that feareth him, and worketh righteousness, is accepted with him.”

True blessedness, therefore, comes from fearing God and yielding the fruit of our blessedness in Christ.

Origin can help you advance, but if squandered by departing from God’s Word, generational wealth can vanish like dew in the morning.

Safeguard family inheritance, but don’t assume others cannot rise from obscurity through obedience to God’s Word and shoot to prominence.

If you were suffering from demonic lies that you belonged to a family cursed and to perpetual suffering, grab the Word of God and live a blessed

life.

Through divine blessing you can work your way up the ladder. Desist from accusing your lineage of denying you blessings. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.