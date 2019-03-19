Ex-Vic Falls mayor languishes in remand prison

BY SILAS NKALA

FORMER Zanu PF Victoria Falls mayor Sifiso Mpofu and two of his alleged accomplices are languishing in remand prison pending a High Court decision on their bail application, which they filed last week.

Mpofu and his co-accused were locked up following their arrest for allegedly possessing 11 elephant tusks weighing 120kg.

Mpofu (42), Milton Sibindi (47), and Phathiso Sibanda (49), who reside in Mkosana suburb, initially appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje upon their arrest. Hwange regional magistrate Collet Ncube had advised them to apply for bail at the High Court pending their appearance at the Regional Court.

They were not asked to plead to the illegal possession of ivory and were remanded in custody to March 22.

Yesterday, their lawyer Thulani Nkala of Dube and Nkala Legal Practitioners told Southern Eye that his clients filed an application for bail at the Bulawayo High Court last week.

“I applied for their bail at the Bulawayo High Court last week. We may know the outcome later on Friday. Their trial will be in Hwange,” he said.