Ervine’s T20 form impresses Rajput

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE/GERALD MUTSVAIRO

Zimbabwe cricket coach Lalchand Rajput has expressed delight by the performances of the national team players including Tuskers top order batsman Craig Ervine, at the on-going domestic T20 championship.

Rajput was part of the crowd that witnessed Ervine score valiant 83, albeit in a losing cause as Tuskers fell by 15 runs to Eagles at Old Hararians yesterday.

Ervine, who has been struggling for form in the national team in recent times, fell four runs short of a first class T20 century after he amassed 96 runs in another four wicket loss to Rhinos on Tuesday.

The Tuskers batsman also struck two centuries during the Pro50 competition to take his team to the final of the competition that concluded last Saturday.

“First and foremost Craig (Ervine) was not in-form and now Craig is getting runs and I am really happy. Chatara is bowling well, and Brian Chari got runs as well today, so there are guys we are looking at so it’s a good platform,” Rajput told NewsDay Sport.

“Match practise is the best practise, you can bat hours and hours in the net, but the main issue is to show it in the middle. This gives impetus for the players to perform and for the selectors as well as coaches to have a look at the players.”

Rajput is also looking to widen the selection net and give a national team chance to cricketers who do well in the domestic competitions.

“To be very honest we do not have the national team yet. We are still looking at the players so we are going to get 25 players for the camp from those who will perform well in this competition. This way, we want to give value to domestic cricket so that domestic cricket becomes the place to perform and players are rewarded and recognised,” he said.

Pro50 champions Eagles eked out their first win in the of the T20 championship beating Tuskers by 15 runs.

The Stuart Matsikenyeri-coached side came to the party with the bat and put up 197 runs on the board, inspired by a Brian Mudzinganyama’s 62.

Eagles lost four wickets in the process.

Ervine and Chari led the Tuskers chase, both batsman scoring half centuries in 112 run second wicket partnership, but it was not enough to help the team from Bulawayo.

Tuskers ran out of overs at 172 with eight wickets in hand, Ervine scoring 83 and Chari 59.

Log leaders Midwest Rhinos were scheduled to play Mountaneers in the other match of the round robin at the same venue in the afternoon.