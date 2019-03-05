Encourage women, girls to under-go cancer screening: Auxillia

BY SHARON SIBINDI/KINGTON MUNDONDO

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has urged spouses of traditional chiefs to encourage women and girls in their communities to undergo cancer screening.

In a speech read on her behalf by Local Government deputy minister Jennifer Mhlanga at an interface meeting with the traditional leaders’ spouses at the Bulawayo Polytechnic yesterday, Mnangagwa said women should utilise mobile clinics.

“As we work towards development, we have been affected by diseases such as cancer, which is affecting mainly women and girls. The challenge with cancer is that you can live your life not knowing that you are affected, hence my continuous call for women to get screened,” she said.

“I have a mobile clinic which travels around the country offering free screening services in a way to help reduce loss of lives to cancer, especially through cervical and breast cancers.

“Let’s encourage our girls to complete their education and keep discouraging them from early marriages and pregnancies which destroy their future. Our girl child has many obstacles ranging from non-completion of higher education, being used to appease avenging spirits and being married to very old men against their wishes and many more.”

The First Lady recently launched the “Dream Green Harare project” at this year’s Mayoral Green Valentines’ fundraising dinner in Harare.

Dream Green Harare project is an initiative where Harare is to be made greener by purposeful strategic planting of plants on islands in the central business district.

It is part of an elaborate plan of increasing intra and inter-city tourism in the capital city.