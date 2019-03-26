Drums of Peace in Geraldine Roche finals

BY SHARON SIBINDI

DRUMS of Peace (DoP) — Bambelela and Langelitsha — last week booked their tickets for the Geraldine Roche Drama Competition 2019 finals to be held under the theme Art for a Living, which is set for April 12 at the Bulawayo Theatre.

The competition, which is supported by the Sally Foundation of Australia, has been running since January 25, with 10 theatre groups that have registered presenting their different productions, with one group being eliminated every Friday.

DoP founder, Lewis Ndlovu, told NewsDay Life & Style that the group would continue to work hard as it prepared for the finals.

“We are preparing for the big day, April 12, as we will have our finals. We are working hard and putting together the theatre piece for the finals under the theme which we have been given. Our production will have a cast of eight, which is according to the rules of the competition,” he said.

“We are happy to have taken part at the competition. Theatre is not new to us as Drums of Peace, we cut across all arts genres from drumming, dance, theatre, poetry and to making traditional instruments.”