DeMbare head for Malawi

By Tawanda Tafirenyika

HARARE football giants Dynamos are set to intensify their pre-season preparations with a trip to Malawi on Monday.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season kicks off on March 30 and the Harare giants have decided to tour Malawi to allow for team bonding and polishing up.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe said the trip would help in team bonding by playing against competitive sides.

“It’s a very important trip for us because it’s an opportunity for team bonding,” he said.

“The opposition we are going to face will also be of much help in preparation for the league season. We hope to gain a lot from this trip.”

Before they travel to Malawi, Dynamos are scheduled to play a friendly match against Premiership debutants TelOne at Ascot Stadium in Gweru tomorrow.

The Harare giants are coming from a morale-boosting win against rivals Caps United in a Charity Challenge Cup at the National Sports Stadium last Sunday.

The Glamour Boys beat their rivals 2-0, with veteran forward Edward Sadomba and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) national Ngandu Mangala scoring a goal each to lift the trophy.

Dynamos have also been busy on the transfer market, where they acquired several foreigners from Ghana, Cameroon and DRC.

However, apart from Mangala, other foreign players in their ranks did not take part in the weekend challenge match against Caps United because their papers were still being sorted out.

The Glamour Boys had a miserable campaign last term, where they ended up fighting relegation.

The club hierarchy had to sever ties with then coach Lloyd Mutasa following a spate of poor results.

They then appointed Chigowe to the top post to help save the team from relegation, which he managed.

He has since been given the job on a full-time basis, with his mandate being to reclaim the championship.