DeMbare gain confidence after thumping Caps

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS captain Edward Sadomba believes their Charity Challenge Cup victory over rivals Caps United in the Big Harare derby at the National Sports Stadium at the weekend is a major confidence boost for the forthcoming season.

Sadomba, who returned to the club after a decade away, scored the opening goal before exciting Democratic Republic of Congo import Ngandu Mangala sealed the 2-0 win for the new-look DeMbare side.

Both Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe and his Caps United counterpart Lloyd Chitembwe dismissed the result as immaterial.

But Sadomba, who has been handed the huge task of leading the team, does not subscribe to the notion that the outcome of a pre-season game is meaningless.

For him, the victory over their number one rival is a massive confidence booster for the squad, and believes it has put the youthful squad in a better mental state going into the new season, kicking-off in just over two weeks’ time.

“Every game we play against Caps United is very important and I’m very happy that we won. It’s a pre-season game, but we wanted to win. We want to win every game. It’s a new side with a lot of youngsters so the victory will go a long way in boosting their confidence,” Sadomba said.

“We want to try our best so that we can bring our supporters back to the stadium. Scoring the goal after 10 years, I feel great. Last year we didn’t perform well, so we want to do well this time around.”

Sadomba was the toast of the afternoon after dazzling the Caps United defence with his trademark runs behind the lines and breaking free on numerous occasions.

The supporters will be hoping for similar performances, and more goals from the speedstar when the season starts.

The 35-year-old is, however, not setting himself any lofty targets.

“I don’t want to set any targets, but to just do the best for the team. We worked hard as a team, we were compact. Caps United dominated possession, but we kept our shape,” he said.

Sadomba reckons Dynamos’ strength will be based on unity and a greater team spirit forged by Chigowe.

“The spirit in the team is amazing, everyone is willing to work, and we are working as one family. There is a good bond,” he said.

Sadomba is the club’s marquee addition in the revamping process, but Mangala showed glimpses of brilliance against Caps United, a fine debut performance which he capped off with a sublime goal.

The Congolese combination with Sadomba in the Dynamos attack could be pivotal for the club in the upcoming season.

But Sadomba is emphasising on team work more than anything else.

“We can’t say we have any outstanding players in the team, our strength is in unity,” Sadomba insisted.

“As seniors we need to guide the team and show the youngsters how it’s done. We don’t have the luxury to relax because everyone will be out to beat Dynamos.”

After last year’s forgettable campaign when the team survived relegation by the skin of their teeth, expectations are high among the Dynamos fans, who expect better fortunes this time around.

Sadomba, though, is warning them not to over-expect.

“We can’t be aiming for the championship this year, it will be over-ambitious. Finishing in the top six is a reasonable target for us,” he said.

“It will be hard for us because there are teams like FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Highlanders and Triangle, who we know have strong squads than ours.

That demands us to work even harder. The supporters should support us and back this project. We will do well.”