DeMbare coach Chigowe calm

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

DYNAMOS coach George Chigowe has remained calm despite facing what looks on paper to be tough opening rounds of fixtures for the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, which include a clash with a formidable Chicken Inn side in the third week of the campaign.

The 2019 PSL season kicks off on March 30.

The Harare football giants kick off the campaign with an away trip to Premiership newboys Mushowani Stars, but it gets tough when they host returnees Hwange in week two.

They then face a difficult hurdle in the form of Chicken Inn, who appear to be a menacing side, having been one of the busiest clubs on the transfer market.

Chigowe admitted it will be tough, but he is far from being fazed. “Our opening matches are quite competitive and we see every team as such. We don’t underestimate our opponents. Facing Chicken Inn or whoever, our approach will be the same. We will approach any of these teams like we are playing Al Ahly or TP Mazembe. We are looking forward to the challenge and to the start of the season,” he said.

The Joey Antipas-coached Chicken Inn raided Ngezi Platinum Stars of Clive Augusto, Tichoana Chipunza and goalkeeper Donovan Bernard.

They recently concluded the signing of Brett Amidu from FC Platinum, Dynamos’ trio of Valentine Kadonzvo, Panashe Mutasa and Phakamani Dube.

The Gamecocks have also signed Malvin Gaki and Sipho Ndlovu from Harare City and relegated Bulawayo City, respectively. Their coach Antipas is looking forward to a good season where he is targeting a league title.

“We are meeting Dynamos in the third week, but for us, it’s not about Dynamos. We treat the fixture against Dynamos like any other. Of course, we might have signed good players, but we have to work to get the team to gel,” he said.

“We have been on a very fruitful tour to Malawi, where we played against good opposition. Although we lost two matches and drew the other, it was a good dress rehearsal for the team ahead of the start of the season.”

The Bulawayo side played against Nyasa Big Bullets, under the tutelage of former Warriors and Dynamos’ coach Kalisto Pasuwa, BeForward Wonderers and Mozambican side Ferroviário de Nampula.

Dynamos are hoping to better their fortunes this year, following a poor campaign last year, where they spent most of the season fighting relegation.

To do that, they have rebuilt their squad, signing over 20 new players, including four foreigners.