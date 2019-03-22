Delta donates to Cyclone Idai victims

BY Ruvimbo Muchenje

Delta Corporation has joined corporates, individuals and organisations in donating to Cyclone Idai victims in Manicaland.

In a press statement released today, Delta says it is pledging ZWL$1,5million.

‘The Company on its part has mobilised immediate food handouts, beverages for service personnel,blankets worth ZWL$50 000 and has pledged a total of ZWL$1,5million towards the ongoing efforts to deal with this emergency,”

Delta says it will work with Civil Protection Unit to ensure the funds are disbursed accordingly.

‘The funds pledged will be utilised through specific projects as agreed with the Civil Protection Unit and/or channelled through emergency relief partners,’

Number of casualties of the cyclone in Zimbabwe has skyrocketed from 82 deaths, and 100 people reportedly missing on 17 March to, 139 deaths, 189 missing , 144 injured, 136 marooned as of 20 March 2019.