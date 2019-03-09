Delivered from all fears

devotion column: Erasmus Makarimayi

FEAR traumatises us so much that we end up not tasting the joy, experience and adventure of life.

The moment of the making and unfolding of our destiny become occasions to flee instead of embracing the aura of the experience.

Fear of failure, unwelcome happening or result, tragic and humiliating or embarrassing end steal the steam of life. We fear many things; not passing at school, college or university or possibility of failing to pay bills or being divorced.

While the bad outcome we are afraid of has not even happened, we are already suffering hypertension and depression even if the bad we fear will never happen after all. For this and other reasons, the Lord called me to be a minister of the Gospel of Christ, the Grace of God, the Good News of Jesus Christ or the Glad Tidings of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, which minister the faith of Jesus Christ not the fear of the devil and evil.

Precious life and commensurate energy is expended giving heed to satanic threats at the expense of heeding God’s Word, thanking, praising and worshipping Him for His faithfulness. Much can be said by what fear is. I have heard some saying it’s an abbreviation of “false evidence appearing real”, maybe. Fear manifests itself in not trusting in the sure promises of God, but rather in the threats, lies, wiles and illusions of the devil.

So often, the Bible persuades us to fear not. Some say in 365 times plus.

We need the peace of God no matter how things are going to turn out. Should the negative outcome prevail, we need peace and should the desired positive outcome carry the day, we still need peace. Anxiety should not imprison us. Irrespective of the eventuality, enjoy the moments of your life.

Planning and sound decision making will be difficult if not impossible if we are engulfed in fear. Our judgment and perception will be way off the grid. I like the teaching of the psalmist in Psalm 34:4: “I sought the Lord, and he heard me, and delivered me from all my fears.”

Please note, it says fears not the feared thing. It’s deliverance from fear of fear. Seeking the mind of God in situations liberates. As a believer, you know that God the Father hears. You’re delivered from all fears. The mind of God is His Word or more deeply, Jesus Christ.

Here is an example of His opinion in Jeremiah 29:11, amplified: “For I know the thoughts and plans that I have for you, says the Lord, thoughts and plans for welfare and peace and not for evil, to give you hope in your final outcome.” Earlier I said Jesus is the mind of God and the New Testament brings it out so clear. 2 Corinthians 1:20, New King James, records: “For all the promises of God in Him are Yes, and in Him Amen, to the glory of God through us.”

You may argue that you have so far not seen the good and the fulfilled promises, hear Jesus’ rebuttal in Luke 21:33. It reads: “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” Trust His faithfulness and not demonic lies.

One of the reasons that steals believers’ joy in life is taking matters into our hands. It’s lack of total trust in the Lord. I have grown to testify that with God, things will always add up. While we take the initiative and hassle for life, we leave everything under the care of God. He cares and He is able. God, the Creator of the universe, of the seen and unseen, rested after six days of creation because all was good and in order.

His creative Word was in charge. If He could afford to rest without fearing that the sun would fall off, the seas might overstep their boundaries or the solar system would crash, surely how much do you own and control that should give you sleepless nights? However, large your portfolio and responsibility, they are incomparable to God’s responsibility.

Hebrews 4:10 pulls us: “For he that is entered into his rest, he also hath ceased from his own works, as God did from his.”

Ceasing from works is living by the Grace of God, His finished, accomplished or done works. It’s His unmerited, unearned, undeserved and humanly unattainable favour. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

